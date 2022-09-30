Man riding skateboard killed in hit-and-run crash with wanted driver in east Houston, HPD says

A friend of the victim called 911, but the skateboarder was pronounced dead at the scene. Now, the search is on for a dark-colored sedan.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a driver accused of hitting and killing a man on a skateboard in east Houston.

Officials said a man in his 30s was riding a skateboard on the Hike and Bike trail when he crashed into someone driving a dark-colored sedan northbound on Norwood Street.

A friend of the victim called 911. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan did not stop after the crash, police said.

Investigators are now searching for surveillance video to see if they can get a better description of the suspect's car.