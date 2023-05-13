What to do when someone you know goes missing

Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old using walker last seen in Alvin, TX on Saturday

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old man last seen Saturday afternoon in Alvin, Texas.

The Alvin Police Department is searching for Don Allen, who was last seen in the 15000 block of W Adoue Street at about 12:15 p.m., officials said.

Officials said Allen has a cognitive impairment and believes his disappearance poses an extreme threat to his safety.

Allen is described as a white man, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes. He also has a trach scar on his throat.

He was last wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans and is using a walker.

Anyone with information on Allen's whereabouts is urged to contact The Alvin Police Department at 281-388-4370.