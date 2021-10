JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 75-year-old woman last seen Thursday afternoon in Jersey Village.Frances Burnett, 75, was last seen Thursday around 12:30 p.m. in the 16400 block of Jersey Hollow Drive.Burnett is a Black woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue baseball cap, a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.If you have any information about Burnett's disappearance, call the Jersey Village Police Department at 713-466-2118.