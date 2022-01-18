woman killed

Sierra Rhodd murder: Suspect also charged for unrelated assault count in alleged inmate attack

Xavier Fletcher posted $105,000 bond earlier this month. He was arrested in October 2020 as part of the Sierra Rhodd murder case.
EMBED <>More Videos

2 more suspects charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the four people charged with murder in the September 2020 killing of 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd in the Cypress area has been released on bond.

Court records show Xavier Fletcher posted bonds totaling $105,000 on Jan. 11. Documents state $75,000 was for the murder charge he is facing in Rhodd's death.

The remaining $30,000 was for an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge in an unrelated case. According to records, Fletcher is accused of assaulting another inmate with a broom.

Fletcher, along with three other people, was arrested in October 2020, with an original bond of $250,000 for the murder charge. In January 2021, the bond was lowered to $100,000, before it was lowered again before his release.

A motion to reduce bail was filed in 2021 by Fletcher's attorney, citing the length of time he had been locked up without the case going to trial.

The details of Rhodd's murder and the aftermath have been memorably tragic.

Investigators say the young woman, who also suffered from cerebral palsy, was shot to death when shots were fired into her home. She was asleep at the time.

Authorities added that her 15-year-old brother was the intended target. He, their mother and their father were at home at the time and not injured.

WATCH: Father of woman killed while sleeping: 'She was my angel'
EMBED More News Videos

"She was my baby," her dad said. "One moment she was there and the next she was gone."



A week after Sierra's killing, her father, Mike Rhodd, was shot to death during a fight at the home of his in-laws. His father-in-law said the shooting was in self-defense, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. No arrests were immediately made in that case.

SEE ALSO: 2 Houston-area families tied by trauma as teen gets charged with murder
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the teen is responsible for burning a man to death. She was originally charged with murder in connection to the death of a woman shot and killed as she slept.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhoustonwoman shotmurderwoman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Child as young as 1 among several hurt in shootings that killed 6
Customers of Cracker Barrel manager killed honor her: 'She stood out'
Off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy dies after domestic dispute
Deputies fatally shoot suspect from deadly Cracker Barrel shooting
TOP STORIES
Bodies of 3 teens found inside home in Crosby, sheriff says
Boyfriend charged with murder after teen girl shot 22 times
Shootout in NW Houston Whataburger parking lot leaves 1 man dead
Man accused of stepfather's shooting death, sheriff says
H-E-B's Scott McClelland to step down as company president
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
New animal law means no more dogs on chains in Texas
Show More
Warm Wednesday afternoon before strong cold front moves in
Cody Johnson named this year's rodeo parade grand marshal
New date, venue announced for Grammy Awards
Houston ranks among the worst U.S. cities for single renters
Teens allowed to drive big rigs in new federal program
More TOP STORIES News