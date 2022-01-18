Sierra Rhodd murder: Suspect also charged for unrelated assault count in alleged inmate attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1618428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "She was my baby," her dad said. "One moment she was there and the next she was gone."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10970628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the teen is responsible for burning a man to death. She was originally charged with murder in connection to the death of a woman shot and killed as she slept.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the four people charged with murder in the September 2020 killing of 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd in the Cypress area has been released on bond.Court records show Xavier Fletcher posted bonds totaling $105,000 on Jan. 11. Documents state $75,000 was for the murder charge he is facing in Rhodd's death.The remaining $30,000 was for an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge in an unrelated case. According to records, Fletcher is accused of assaulting another inmate with a broom.Fletcher, along with three other people,, with an original bond of $250,000 for the murder charge. In January 2021, the bond was lowered to $100,000, before it was lowered again before his release.A motion to reduce bail was filed in 2021 by Fletcher's attorney, citing the length of time he had been locked up without the case going to trial.The details of Rhodd's murder and the aftermath have been memorably tragic.Investigators say the young woman, who also suffered from cerebral palsy, was shot to death when shots were fired into her home. She was asleep at the time.Authorities added that her 15-year-old brother was the intended target. He, their mother and their father were at home at the time and not injured.A week after Sierra's killing, her father, Mike Rhodd, wasat the home of his in-laws. His father-in-law said the shooting was in self-defense, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. No arrests were immediately made in that case.