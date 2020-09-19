Father of Sierra Rhodd shot to death

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The father of Sierra Rhodd was shot and killed late Friday night, hours after a vigil was held for his daughter.
Sierra was the woman killed last weekend when shooters fired into her family's home.
Now, investigators are looking for answers after the latest family tragedy.
It happened around 11 p.m. at Sierra's maternal grandparents' home on Thornleaf near Canyon Rose in Cypress.
A fight broke out in the home and Mike Rhodd, Sierra's father, was shot and killed by his 74-year-old father-in-law, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Mike Rhodd died on the scene.
Sierra's 15-year-old brother grabbed a pistol and fired at his grandfather but missed, investigators said. The teen still had the pistol in his waist band when deputies arrived and had to be tased.
Witnesses told investigators the 74-year-old grandfather believed he was being attacked and fired at Mike Rhodd to defend himself.
Several people were taken from the scene with their hands covered in paper bags, a practice used by investigators to preserve any gunshot residue that may be present.
So far, there's no word on if any charges will be filed.
The killing of Mike Rhodd happened five days after Sierra's shooting death.
Investigators believe that shooting was part of a retaliation plan against Rhodd's 15-year-old brother.
Dozens of shots were fired into the family's home on Timber Crest and Jones around 11 p.m. Sunday. Video from the scene showed numerous evidence markers outside the house, highlighting the high volume of gunfire.
Rhodd's brother and parents were also home, but they were not hit.
The bullet that hit Rhodd went through her bedroom window, deputies say.
Investigators said the shooters took off in several vehicles including a stolen motorcycle, which was dropped nearby and found, a red pick-up truck, and one other car with no description.
An 18-year-old female was arrested and charged in relation to the shooting, but a judge later found that no probable cause existed to hold her on a murder charge.
