Man shot and killed during argument near west Houston block party, HPD says

Investigators were working to determine if a Corvette found at the scene with bullet holes and blood inside belonged to the victim.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives say an argument led to shots fired in the middle of a west Houston neighborhood near The Galleria on Tuesday night.

One man is dead and the shooter, or shooters, are on the run, according to Houston police.

HPD said a block party was happening on Bering Street, just around the corner from the shooting. Investigators are trying to determine if the gathering had anything to do with the man's death.

Police said multiple shots were fired around 9 p.m. at 5700 Fairdale Lane, near Chimney Rock Road. When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

Investigators said they have conflicting information about what happened. They think it all started with an argument, but they don't know what it was about. They believe a group of men were involved and either one person or several people opened fire on the victim.

Police said everyone scattered after shots were fired -- either running or driving away from the scene.

The victim may have been inside a car when the shots were fired, investigators said.

"This Corvette behind me has multiple bullet holes in it. There's also some blood in there. We think it's related to the victim, but we're not sure yet," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Tuesday night's shooting happened just a three minute drive away from where a mass shooting unfolded Sunday morning in the parking lot of Tabú Restaurant and Lounge.

In total, 6 people were shot.

According to our ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, six homicides have been reported in the area in the past 12 months. In 2021, there were five reported homicides.

