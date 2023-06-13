Four suspects are wanted after shots were fired into a crowd, striking six people, outside a bar on Richmond and Fountainview, Houston police say.

4 suspects wanted in connection to mass shooting outside west Houston bar, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe four men are behind a shooting that wounded six people outside of a bar in west Houston early Sunday morning.

A fight inside Tabú Restaurant and Lounge at the corner of Richmond and Fountain View spilled into the parking lot just after 2 a.m., according to police.

A witness flagged down off-duty officers working an extra job at the location for help with one of the victims. Additional police arrived on the scene and discovered there were five men and one woman hit by gunfire. One man was considered to be in critical condition. The others were stable.

Police say the victims are 27 to 32 years old.

Police describe the suspects as "unknown males," but no one is in custody as of Monday evening.

The location where it happened was previously called Parma Pizza Restaurant and Lounge. According to social media, the name changed to Tabú in late March or early April. It is unclear if it is under the same ownership.

Back in February, under the previous name, a woman sitting in a car in the parking lot was hit by a stray bullet in the mouth. At the time, the owner said the gunfire did not have to do with their business.

In January 2022, a man survived a shooting in the parking lot after police said a fight from inside made its way into the parking lot.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said that the business does not have an active permit to serve alcohol. Parma Pizza's permit expired in January 2023 and it has not been renewed, according to a spokesperson.

TABC was made aware of the shooting on Sunday and said it is investigating the establishment, which will include any allegations of selling alcohol without a permit.

A spokesperson for the commission said that Pizza Parma owes its alcohol suppliers $93,614.61 in unpaid inventory charges. Parma Deuce Lounge LLC previously owned the business, but it's unclear if they still do.

Records show they do not have any previous violations under its original TABC permit.

ABC13 attempted to make contact with Tabú and its owners on Monday but wasn't able to reach anyone.

