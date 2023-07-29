19-year-old charged in death of classmate's mom was on deferred adjudication, records show

Giovanni Medrano was on deferred adjudication when he allegedly killed Kimberly Lewis, his classmate's mother, in the drive-by shooting, records show.

Prosecutors say Giovanni Medrano wanted to scare the shooting victim's son, who he claims had been bullying him, in April.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday night, the 19-year-old who is charged in his classmate's mother's murder appeared in probably cause court.

Giovanni Medrano was arrested on Friday after being accused of killing 46-year-old Kimberly Lewis during a drive-by shooting in April on Winchester Ranch Trail in Katy.

Medrano was charged with murder and given a $500,000 bond.

In court, prosecutors said the 19-year-old was on deferred adjudication for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the time of the shooting.

According to Texas Courts, deferred adjudication is a special kind of probation that gives the suspect the opportunity to keep their conviction off their criminal record.

Prosecutors said Medrano confessed to the arresting officer that his intent that night was not to kill the mother of three but to scare one of her sons, a 19-year-old and 11-year-old twins.

Lewis' sons found her dead the morning after the shooting, according to authorities.

Investigators say that on April 26, just before 8 a.m., it was discovered that Lewis had been shot in the head inside her bedroom at their home in the 3000 block of Winchester Ranch Trail.

Court records allege Medrano wanted to go to the victim's house to scare her son because he bullied him in ninth grade but that he didn't mean to shoot Lewis.

According to Medrano's charging documents, Lewis' adult son stated he got into a fight with some people a couple of years ago. He said that one of them drove a red truck that he would often see going around and stopping where he would play basketball.

Officials later found that on the night of the shooting, a 16-year-old was driving his dad's red Chevrolet Silverado truck and picked up Medrano and another "unknown male."

The 16-year-old allegedly drove them down to Lewis' home when the two got out of the truck, and he heard shots being fired.

Medrano and the male returned, and the 16-year-old drove them back home, records continue.

The 16-year-old reportedly told police he did not say anything about the shooting because Medrano and the second male said they would beat him and threatened to kill him and his family.

Medrano was booked into the Harris County Jail on murder charges. Authorities said they have identified and are seeking to charge a second suspect in the case.

Lewis' three sons were reportedly home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

