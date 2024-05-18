Cypress residents on confirmed tornado: 'Everything was flying'

"We hear it could be two weeks before we have power, and we can't get hotel rooms," one Cypress neighbor told ABC13 after a tornado of peak winds of 110 mph hit the area on Thursday.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit the Cypress area.

The EF-1 tornado had peak winds of 110 miles per hour.

"One second, it was just windy, and the next second, the whole yard exploded," Matthew Fatale said. "Everything was flying everywhere. The cushions from the chairs in the backyard were in the driveway in the front of the house. Chairs flew over fences."

"I don't think we actually took it as serious as we should have until I heard things hitting the house. I realized maybe part of the roof wasn't there anymore," Erin Turner explained.

"We hear it could be two weeks before we have power, and we can't get hotel rooms. We tried," Lee Johnson said. "The fences are down. We can see five neighbors down the street, but we're all good.

We're all good neighbors. We all love each other."

Some of the worst damage is at Heritage at Towne Lake.

It's a planned community for those who are 55 and above.

"She said she saw something like it was going around. She said, 'Get down' and so she headed to the carpets. We are in a line heading down and all of a sudden it was a big pow," Marvin Stahl explained.

