HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in custody for shooting her husband on Sunday in the Heights area, Houston police say.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Enclave at Shady Acres Court in the Shady Acres neighborhood.

Police said the husband was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers have not confirmed if it stemmed from self-defense, but the woman will likely face charges.