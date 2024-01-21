3 dead, 2 hospitalized during 'very chaotic' shooting at Katy short-term rental home, deputies say

Three people were killed and others injured after shots were fired during an argument at a house party on Russet Leaf Trace in Katy, deputies say.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people are dead, and at least two others are hospitalized after a shooting at a rental home in northwest Harris County Sunday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call at about 2:15 a.m. to Russet Leaf Trace near Little Dell Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead at the scene.

Deputies said they later learned that two others showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The condition of the injured is currently unknown.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there was a small gathering with about 10 to 20 people, who are in their 20s, that took place at a short-term rental home.

Gonzales said an altercation broke out and led to shots being fired, leaving at least five people shot.

Investigators do not know how many shooters there were or if they were invited guests. But Gonzalez said there were people shooting outside of the residence, and he estimates dozens of gunshots were fired.

"Maybe people were fleeing. So a very chaotic and dangerous situation where others could have been injured as a result of just the random gunfire that was occurring outside," Gonzalez said.

According to Gonzalez, this is the first homicide case of 2024 in unincorporated Harris County.

If you have information, you're asked to contact HCSO's dispatch at (713) 221-6000, HCSO's Homicide Division at (713) 274-9100, or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

