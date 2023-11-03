WATCH LIVE

No suspect identified after man and woman injured in alleged drive-by shooting in League City

Friday, November 3, 2023 12:41PM
The two people who were shot while inside their car managed to drive themselves toward a hospital for help, police said.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and a man are hurt after an alleged drive-by shooting in League City, police said.

The Webster Police Department contacted League City police after officers stopped a man and a woman who were shot in their car at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

The man and woman told police that an unknown, dark-colored SUV pulled up next to them and began firing in the 800 block of West Galveston.

"That SUV left the location in an unknown direction of travel, and the victims then took it upon themselves to drive immediately towards the hospital where they somehow came in contact with Webster police officers," Jose Ortega, the public information officer for the League City Police Department, said.

The victims' conditions are unknown right now.

Police are looking for surveillance video.

