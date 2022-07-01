Man wanted in 3 separate shootings that happened on the same day in Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man who they believe is responsible for three separate shootings that happened last week in Houston.On June 25, the suspect stole two vehicles from the victims he shot and injured. He also attempted to steal another vehicle in a drive-thru and failed.At about 2 a.m., the 34-year-old victim was stopped at the traffic light at Telephone Road and Bellfort Street when the suspect approached him and demanded his car. The victim got out of his car when the suspect shot into the vehicle. As the 34-year-old ran away, the suspect fired more shots at him before driving away in his vehicle. The victim sustained a cut along the bottom of his left ear, according to police.Police said at about 2:25 a.m., the suspect left the stolen vehicle at a gas station at 801 North Loop West (North Interstate Highway 610 West) service road and walked to a nearby restaurant at 905 North Loop West service road.About 20 minutes later, a 49-year-old woman told officers she was in her vehicle in the drive-thru line when the suspect approached and requested money. When she refused, the suspect attempted to open her door and was unsuccessful. He fired into the vehicle, striking the victim's hand. As the victim drove off, the suspect fired multiple shots, but it is unknown if the car or the victim was struck at that time.At about 2:45 a.m., the suspect walked back to the gas station at 801 North Loop West (North Interstate Highway 610 West) service road and approached two males at a pump, and demanded keys to their vehicle. The men complied and ran away. The suspect shot at the men, striking one of the men in his left leg. The suspect drove away in the victims' vehicle. Investigators recovered the car in a short time.The identity of the suspect is unknown.The suspect is described to be in his late 20s to early 30s, with a slim build, eyeglasses, and a beanie.Anyone with information in this case or on the identity or whereabouts of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.