UTMB police seek help identifying suspected thief dressed in medical attire

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a woman accused of stealing from The University of Texas Medical Branch.

The alleged thefts have happened at multiple hospitals and clinics within the Houston-Galveston area, according to UTMB police.

Officials said the suspected thief is generally dressed in scrubs or administration clothing, such as a button-up long-sleeve shirt, and often wears an official-looking identification badge.

Police haven't said what the woman is accused of stealing, but photos released by police show her walking with what appear to be packages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeff Rupert at 409-772-5692.