Shelter-in-Place order issued for La Porte due to unknown chemical fire

The fire is somewhere on 16th Street, but it wasn't clear what was burning or where exactly the incident was located.
Read the full text from the East Harris County Manufacturers Association's Community Awareness Emergency Response network:
This is an emergency message from the City of La Porte. The City is responding to a fire on 16th Street between Spencer Hwy and Fairmont Pkwy involving an unknown chemical. The City has issued a Shelter in Place for all areas of La Porte east of Sens Rd/Bay Area Blvd. We will provide updates as we receive more information. All residents and businesses east of Sens Rd/Bay Area Blvd should Shelter in Place immediately. Do not call 911 unless you are reporting an emergency at your location.
Winds were out of the north-northeast at 5 mph as of 1 p.m. Saturday.