Shelter-in-Place order issued for La Porte due to unknown chemical fire

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A chemical fire has prompted a shelter-in-place order for some residents in La Porte. The order covers all areas of La Porte east of Sens Road and Bay Area Boulevard.The fire is somewhere on 16th Street, but it wasn't clear what was burning or where exactly the incident was located.Read the full text from the East Harris County Manufacturers Association's Community Awareness Emergency Response network:Winds were out of the north-northeast at 5 mph as of 1 p.m. Saturday.