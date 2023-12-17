Shelter-in-place issued in Texas City due to chemical release at Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued in an industrial area of Texas City due to a chemical release at Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery, according to officials.

The City of Texas City posted on Facebook about the notice at 9:13 a.m., adding that crews are monitoring the air.

Officials told Eyewitness News there was a release of sulfur dioxide, but didn't provide further details.

The following roads and areas are affected:

Loop 197 at SH-146 (197 is blocked)

519 at SH-146 (519 is blocked)

4th Ave S at Loop 197 (Loop 197 is blocked)

You sign up for alerts about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for Texas City's Emergency Alert Program.

How to shelter in place

To shelter in place during a chemical emergency, minimize airflow in the home by turning off furnaces, air conditioners, fans, and heaters, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

You can use plastic sheeting to seal windows. Use duct tape to help cover gaps around windows and doors.

Once a shelter-in-place advisory is recommended, residents must work quickly to seal all windows and doors shut. Then, the waiting begins for emergency updates.

What chemical exposure symptoms to watch for

Common signs of chemical exposure include - skin irritation, runny nose, coughing, shortness of breath, and eye, nose, and throat irritation. Existing sinus or asthmatic conditions may become more aggravated. Monitor how you feel and consider contacting your doctor for advice, Harris County Public Health officials said.

Smoke inhalation from any fire can irritate people's lungs, especially those who have asthma or other respiratory medical conditions, according to the EPA. Seek medical help if your symptoms are extreme or persist over an extended period of time.

