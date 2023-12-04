Shelter-in-place order issued in portion of La Porte due to active gas leak, city officials say

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place order was issued for the La Porte area on Monday following an active gas leak first reported as a chemical emergency, according to officials.
The City of La Porte said residents south of Fairmont between Bay Area and S. 16th Street must immediately seek shelter in their nearest building.
Those in the area are asked to close all doors and windows and turn off cooling or heating systems.
According to the Office of Emergency Management, this is an active gas leak involving phosgene gas, a colorless gas with a suffocating odor.
Experts say exposure to the gas may cause irritation to the eyes, dry, burning throat, vomiting, cough, foamy sputum, breathing difficulty, and chest pain.
Records show the incident happened at Altivia, a La Porte Terminal that delivers shipments to the Ports of Houston and rail locations in the greater Houston area.
SkyEye flew over the scene, where law enforcement surrounded the area, and water was being sprayed.
Below are additional steps you can take to protect yourself if you are asked to shelter in place: