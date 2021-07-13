texas news

Texas House Republicans vote to track down absent Democrats and arrest them

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Texas House Republicans vote to arrest absent Democrats

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas House Republicans have approved an arrest warrant to bring House Democrats who fled the state back to the statehouse for the special session.

Tuesday morning, the House returned to work after adjourning for the weekend. They couldn't debate or vote on bills because 57 Democrats didn't show up.

MORE: TX Democrats aim to 'do what's best for constituents' during special session

Republicans were able to approve a measure to compel lawmakers to return to Austin. The arrest warrant tells the sergeant at arms and Texas Department of Public Safety to arrest state representatives who broke quorum and bring them back.

Since Democrats left the state, they can't be arrested until they return to Austin. Not all Democrats left.

RELATED: 'This is a now-or-never:' Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

Four of them returned to the chamber Tuesday, including State Rep. Eddie Morales. He told ABC13 that some of them remained behind to make sure integrity was kept in the House.

Even still, the remaining Democrats are being kept in the chamber under lock and key. Morales explained members needed permission to leave for anything, including using the restroom or going to eat.

WATCH: Remaining House Dems locked in at Texas Capitol, lawmaker says
EMBED More News Videos

As 57 Texas House Democrats fled to Washington amid a showdown over controversial voting reforms, one of the few remaining lawmakers on the left who stayed in Austin explains what's being down at the statehouse.


Republicans attempted to remove Democrats from leadership roles, including chairman and pro-tem positions, but stopped the measure after realizing removing lawmakers from leadership roles is against the rules adopted by the House.

Another change Tuesday: keys were missing from the chamber desks of those who left. Democrats asked the clerk to remove the keys so no votes could be cast.

The House is at a standstill. Lawmakers cannot debate bills in the chamber, nor hold committee hearings.

The House is at ease, but the Senate is business as usual. Democrats returned to the Senate Tuesday morning. Lawmakers expect to vote on Senate Bill 1, which is the election integrity bill Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH: Mayor Sylvester Turner vows to protect absent lawmakers from authorities
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who became a target of GOP lawmakers over voting methods used in Harris County, made a vow to protect Democratic lawmakers amid a GOP call to arrest the absent public servants.



For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrepublicanstexas politicstexas newsvotinggreg abbottstate politicsdemocratspoliticsstate capitol
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Texas begins building part of state-funded border wall in the valley
Despite Houston's huge job growth, child care is holding parents back
Jan. 6 committee believes 'strategy' text was sent by Rick Perry
Supreme Court returns Texas abortion case to appeals court
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News