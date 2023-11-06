A wrecker driver told HPD he thought the car looked suspicious because it was stopped partially up on the curb. When he stopped and looked inside, he made a gruesome discovery.

Man and woman found dead inside 'suspicious' car on side of road in Greenspoint area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman were found dead inside a car on the side of the road in the Greenspoint area overnight, according to police.

Houston police said a wrecker driver found the car in the 500 block of Seminar Drive near Imperial Valley Drive, just north of Greens Bayou, shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

The wrecker driver told investigators he thought the car looked suspicious because it was stopped partially up on the curb. When he stopped and looked inside, he made a gruesome discovery.

"He found at least one person deceased and saw another person slumped over," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Police said it appears the man and woman were both shot to death.

HPD didn't have any information on possible suspects or what exactly led up to the deadly shooting.

It was unclear if the shots came from inside or outside of the car.