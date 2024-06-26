Suspect arrested and charged in deaths of 2 people planned to target homeless, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting two people to death as they slept told investigators he planned to kill again, according to court records.

Bruce Butler, 37, has been arrested and charged with capital murder after 38-year-old Richard Nugent and 66-year-old RJ Lewis were found dead in downtown Houston on June 2.

Officers said they found Nugent's body on the sidewalk near Buffalo Bayou Trail. While officers were canvassing the area for witnesses, they also found Lewis lying on a stairwell leading up to the intersection of Congress and Smith Streets.

Both people had been shot in the head twice. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victims dead at the scene.

Court documents show Butler confessed to killing Nugent and Lewis as they were sleeping along the walking path.

On June 20, the Houston Police Department released surveillance photos of a person of interest, later identified to be Butler.

SEE MORE: Person of interest wanted in shooting death of man and woman near Buffalo Bayou Trail, HPD says

Records show a tip led detectives to Butler, who was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital downtown by Houston police officers under an emergency detention order, or EDO, on June 21.

Detectives spoke to Butler, who allegedly confessed to the killings.

Butler said that he got rid of the gun, which he described as "dirty" due to having blood on it, by selling it to a homeless man, court documents show.

According to investigators, Butler also said he was "sent by Yahweh to rid the earth of heathens and when he is released from the hospital he will continue his mission."

Authorities allege Butler said he'd get another gun by breaking into cars, then targeting more homeless people as they slept.

Butler allegedly said his next target would be the area around The Beacon, a nonprofit in downtown Houston that helps homeless people, adding that he planned to kill at least four to five more people there, court records show.

After being charged with capital murder, Butler was booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

Records show Butler is homeless and has a criminal history, including car burglaries and assault causing bodily injury.

SEE MORE: Investigation underway after man and woman's bodies found near Buffalo Bayou Trail, HPD says

