HPD searching for suspect accused of shooting man, woman in Spring Branch parking lot. HPD says

According to police, the two victims were possibly involved in an altercation with the suspect moments before they were both fatally shot, HPD says.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man and woman were gunned down in a parking lot late Saturday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

Lt. Riley with HPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Post Oak just after 10:30 p.m. after witnesses reportedly called in a disturbance between two men and a woman.

According to HPD, a witness said she heard gunshots, and when she looked from her balcony, she saw one of the men and the woman lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Homicide investigators arrived and pronounced both victims dead.

Police described both victims as Hispanic and appeared to be adults.

The only descriptor for the suspect is that he is Hispanic and possibly drove away in a black SUV.

This developing story will be updated once more information becomes available.