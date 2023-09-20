A stray bullet hit a woman's mouth while she was sitting in a car at Parma Pizza's parking lot in southwest Houston, police say.

Surveillance video shows moments after woman hit by stray bullet near pizza place in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police hope a newly released surveillance video answers questions about a shooting that happened back in February.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened on Feb. 26 outside of a Parma Pizza, located at 6009 Richmond Ave., at about 2 a.m.

Police officers said they were dispatched to assist an officer outside the restaurant. However, the owners of the pizza joint told ABC13 back in February that the shooting had nothing to do with their business.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, who were working an extra job, had a suspect detained and heard gunshots erupt nearby as police officers arrived at the scene to help.

A woman who was sitting in the back seat of a car in the parking lot of the pizza place was hit by a stray bullet, according to police.

She was among other passengers, who were not injured, after they left the restaurant when a fight happened inside.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound in her mouth. Another person was reportedly grazed by a stray bullet but is OK, investigators said.

Authorities said they were able to detain several men and recovered about three guns and one long rifle, but investigators are still determining who the shooters are, and no arrests or charges have been made.

It is not clear if the shooting was related to the fight.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman hit by stray bullet while sitting in car outside pizza place in southwest Houston, police say