Security guard shot in the chest while working at NW Houston apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after a security guard was shot in the chest at an apartment complex on Houston's northwest side overnight.

Houston police responded to the apartments in the 7500 block of Pinemont around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found the security guard with one gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the security guard underwent surgery for his injuries. He is expected to recover.



Officers say the guard saw a man in the laundry room of the complex after hours when it was supposed to be closed while he was doing his rounds, so he asked him to leave.

The man then went to his apartment, got a pistol and returned to the laundry area just as the security guard and a second guard were locking the doors to the laundry room. The suspect fired one shot into the air, police said.

The gunfire prompted the two security guards to chase after the suspect. That's when police said he fired two shots, hitting one of the guards in the chest.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, according to HPD.
