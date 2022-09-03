Man charged in deadly game room shooting in southeast Houston that killed security guard, police say

Video from the scene shows police officers investigating the area on Long near Wayside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a security guard, whom police said was fatally shot during a robbery at a southeast Houston game room.

The video above is from the original report: Security guard killed during robbery in southeast Houston, police say

Jomar Crawford, 22, is charged with capital murder after he allegedly shot 33-year-old Jesus Rodriguez.

On Feb. 12, at about 1 a.m., Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting at a game room on 6333 Long Drive.

Rodriguez was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Court documents state Crawford was attempting to rob the victim when the shooting took place.