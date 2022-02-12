Security guard killed during robbery in southeast Houston, police say

Southeast officers are at a shooting scene 6300 Long. Security officer was shot during the robbery of a game room. 202 pic.twitter.com/1iBhbAXfr3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 12, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard was killed Saturday morning during a robbery at a game room in southeast Houston, police say.Officers tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting on Long near Wayside around 1:30 a.m.By 2:45 a.m., the police department tweeted that the victim had died.Video from the scene showed one person in custody, but police aren't saying if that person is a suspect.No further information has been given on this ongoing investigation.