Seabrook appoints new police chief after gym parking lot assault case against former chief

Only ABC13 was in the courtroom when former Seabrook Police Department Chief Sean Wright appeared for his assault charge involving a 19-year-old.

The city said Rolf Nelson will take the seat of now-former Seabrook police chief, Sean Wright, whose charges were dismissed.

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Seabrook has appointed a new police department chief on Monday following a now-dismissed assault charge against its former chief.

ABC13 has followed the case since the beginning, when the now-former Seabrook police chief, Sean Wright, was given a citation for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old after falsely accusing him of stealing a bag outside a Webster gym back in January.

We were then the first to report that months later, the former chief reached an agreement with the city of Seabrook, allowing him to retire with a one-time payment of $72,750. Under the agreement, the city and Wright could not speak to the media.

Wright's assault case was dismissed after the Galveston County District Attorney's Office said the alleged victim was unreachable for a subpoena during the course of the prosecution.

Now, the city has announced Rolf Nelson, a veteran and former police officer for the University of Houston Police Department, will take on the role as the new chief. Nelson was also with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for 33 years.

"Following an extensive and meticulous selection process, Rolf was chosen to lead our dedicated law enforcement team. He will officially assume his role as Chief of Police on Monday, September 11, 2023," a press release from the city read. "He has successfully managed units responsible for investigating a wide range of criminal activities, including homicide, cold cases, robbery, assault, and missing persons cases. His expertise in these areas will undoubtedly be an asset to the Seabrook Police Department and the community it serves," it continued.

