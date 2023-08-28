The former police chief of Seabrook, Sean Wright, has charges dropped after allegedly assaulting a teen accused of stealing a bag at a Webster gym.

Only On 13: Assault charge against former Seabrook police chief dismissed after victim's absence

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- An assault charge against the now-former Seabrook police chief, Sean Wright, has been dismissed.

Court records reveal the case was dismissed because the District Attorney's Office and Galveston Sheriff's Office were unable to contact the victim for a subpoena.

In January of this year, Wright was charged with a class C misdemeanor after records state he accused a 19-year-old of stealing his bag outside a gym in Webster. According to court records, Wright held the young man against the victim's car with his hands and chest. The bag was later found inside the gym.

ABC13 was the first to report that months later, the former chief reached an agreement with the city of Seabrook, allowing him to resign with a one-time payment of $72,750. Under the agreement, the city and Wright could not speak to the media.

When ABC13 did speak to Wright, he said he looked forward to his day in court and deserved due process.

"There are two sides to every story," Wright said. "I deserve due process. That's what I am seeking."

Now, Wright will never get to tell his story inside a courtroom as the case has been dismissed.

According to Assistant District Attorney George Schilter, he personally tried to reach the victim multiple times, and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office also showed up at his address to serve a subpoena.

ABC13 contacted the victim, who told us he did not receive anything and is currently in school outside of the area, so he was not at the address.

The victim's family shared a statement with ABC13. In part, it reads: "He knew from the way it was mishandled in the beginning that it would end like this. He was never treated like a victim from the start."

However, Schilter said he left voicemails at least three times in July, and there was no updated address with the court or Webster police.

"Even after the dismissal of the case because of efforts, including a subpoena, to gather information from the witness to prepare the prosecution, he has not contacted me," Schilter said. "The District Attorney and I, of course, take these matters seriously, and it is essential to confer with the Complaining witness. This case involved a public servant represented by a defense firm of experienced trial lawyers, which is beyond the normal Class C prosecution in JP Courts."

