Deal allows Seabrook police chief to resign citing retirement after assault charge, documents show

Seabrook Police Chief Sean Wright, who's charged with assault, could be allowed to resign after documents obtained by ABC13 cite his retirement.

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Seabrook police chief charged with assault could be voted out of a job Tuesday night.

The city and police department have been doing their best to keep his employment status and the investigation quiet, but ABC13's Brooke Taylor got a copy of a severance and separation agreement that the city council is voting on at 6 p.m. on Tuesday during the city council meeting.

The agreement allows Chief Sean Wright to resign and say it is because he is retiring, without acknowledging his current assault charge. It also gives him a one-time payment of $72,750. Under the agreement, it ensures the city and chief will continue to stay silent about what happened. Neither will be allowed to speak to the media, and all comments will have to go through their attorneys if it passes.

You can see the copy of the severance and separation agreement below.

In January, Wright was charged with a Class C assault charge. According to court records, Wright falsely accused a young man of stealing his gym bag outside a gym in Webster. According to Webster police, the gym bag was later found.

The victim spoke only to ABC13 back in February, who wanted to stay anonymous out of fear of retaliation.

He said he noticed a man staring at him in the locker room, who then followed him out to his car, where he went through his belongings, pushed him around, and pinned him against the car.

"I said, 'Hey, what's up man?' He started walking over and said, 'Give me my (expletive) bag,'" he said. "I said, 'I don't know what you are talking about.' He opened my door, started looking around through the side, and saying, 'Where the (expletive) is my bag? I know you took it. You are the only one who could have took it.'"

The victim said he thought the man may have been trying to steal his car.

"He pushed me and pulled me out of the car and held me against the car and kept yelling, 'Give me my (expletive) bag,'" the victim said. "I told him, 'I don't have your bag. Quit touching me! I don't have your bag. Leave me alone!'"

The victim went on to say he tried to reach into his car for his phone, pleading with the man to call police while he was being held.

"He said, 'I am a cop. You won't get in any trouble,' and I said, 'You're a cop, and you are assaulting me? Quit touching me,'" the victim said.

The Seabrook Police Department and the City of Seabrook did not publicly comment on the charge until our report, and we started asking questions.

In April, ABC13 found out Wright was put on administrative leave. Again, the city did not make this public until we pushed for answers.

Four months after the incident, the city council is set to vote on a separation agreement.

ABC13's Brooke Taylor will be there for the vote and see whether any of the officials that the voters put into office will comment.

