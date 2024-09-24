Missouri City Police Chief announces retirement 3 months after officer crash killed mother son

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The chief of the Missouri City Police Department has suddenly announced his retirement.

It came after Chief Brandon Harris was awarded the lead role at the Missouri PD in January after nearly three decades with the department.

City representatives told ABC13 Monday afternoon that the chief is stepping down to spend more time with his family because it made sense for his financial goals.

The retirement announcement comes amid an investigation into one of his officers accused of crashing into a mother and teen, killing them.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office told ABC13 that DPS has had the case and investigation since June and is just now turning it over to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office for review.

Simultaneously, the victims' family is also pursuing the case civilly as they sue the city over their loved ones' tragic death.

On June 20, the lives of the Stewart family changed forever when 16-year-old Mason Stewart was driving home on his 16th birthday with his mom as co-pilot. DPS says 27-year-old Missouri City Police Officer Blademir Viveros crashed into them headed to a robbery call without his emergency lights on.

Mason's mom, 53-year-old Angela Stewart, was a beloved long-time Houston ISD counselor.

Missouri City PD said the Stewarts failed to yield the right of way on Cartwright Road before Officer Viveros T-boned their car.

Viveros is also accused of having a man in the back of his squad car that no one noticed for two hours following the fiery crash.

That man, identified by his family as Michael Hawkins, was hospitalized and is reportedly paralyzed.

The Stewart family and Hawkins have both filed lawsuits against Missouri City.

The Stewart family's attorney told ABC13 that he believes the criminal case against the officer will be presented to a grand jury as soon as the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office completes its investigation.

City representatives say the search for a new police chief is now open.

