Only ABC13 speaks with a 19-year-old who says he was cornered by a small-town police chief who falsely accused him of stealing his gym bag.

Police Chief Sean Wright placed on leave as Seabrook looks into gym parking lot assault case

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- The Seabrook police chief has been placed on administrative leave following an investigation regarding the official's role in an alleged assault of a 19-year-old three months ago in Webster.

A statement was sent to ABC13 regarding the status of Chief Sean Wright, who is accused of assaulting a young man in the parking lot outside of Fitness Connection on the Gulf Freeway Frontage Road after accusing him of stealing a bag.

At this time, Police Chief Sean Wright is on administrative leave status with the city. Chief Wright was placed on leave when the City authorized an independent investigation outside of Internal Affairs relating to an incident of January 7, 2023, and associated matters. On April 18, 2023, the city manager brought forward to the city council an item to ratify her decision to place Lieutenant Bryan Brand in the position of Interim Police Chief. As of April 28, 2023, the status of Chief Sean Wright still remains at administrative leave. All other information at this time is a personnel matter and remains confidential.

The victim, who did not want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, spoke only to ABC13 to recount what happened.

He says he first noticed that Wright, who was off-duty, was staring at him in the locker room and proceeded to follow him out to a car, where he went through the teen's belongings, pushed him around, and pinned him against the vehicle.

The victim said he believed Wright was trying to steal his car.

According to the victim, Wright said, "Give me my (expletive) bag," and said the victim was the only one who could've taken it.

The victim then pleaded to call the police while trying to reach for his phone, to which Wright allegedly responded, "I am a cop. You won't get in any trouble," according to the teen.

When police arrived, it was determined the bag was found inside the gym, and the Seabrook Police Department confirmed Wright was involved in the altercation.

At that time, court records revealed Wright was cited for assault and remained on active duty.

The victim responded that due to Wright's position, Webster police, who responded to the altercation, treated the chief differently and attempted to hide the situation.

"He restrained me against my chest forcefully against my car. He denied me access to call the police. He went through my car, didn't allow me to stop him, kept pushing me away, and he's only been cited," the victim said.

Webster Police Chief Pete Bacon denied the claim, said his officers handled the investigation like any other, and that Wright was charged accordingly.

ABC13 reached out to the city manager, who sent us a statement following the incident:

"I have been made aware of an incident on January 7, 2023, involving the Seabrook Chief of Police in the City of Webster at a gym. I cannot comment further because this is a personnel matter and the city does not generally comment on such matters. I am continuing to monitor the proceedings and if the allegations prove to be true, the city reserves for further inquiries as the case develops."



As of now, Lieutenant Bryan Brand was named in place of Wright as interim police chief.