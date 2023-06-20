A family of three nearly became victims of a stray bullet that went through their window at South Union's Schroeder Apartments.

ONLY ON 13: SE Houston renter wants apartment to let them out of lease after bullet shot into unit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in southeast Houston is looking for a new place to live after a shooting Sunday night hit too close to home.

A bullet went through his patio door and into a wall while he, his partner, and their 2-month-old baby were inside.

Fortunately, the young family wasn't hurt. Houston police are looking into the shooting, but Frederick McDuffy said he doesn't feel safe inside his own home now.

"I haven't been able to do nothing (sic) out of frustration and all this stuff in my head, just wondering what could've happened," he said.

McDuffy has been worrying about shattered glass, a bullet hole in the wall, and how close he and his family could've come to tragedy.

"That could've easily went another way, and we could've had some casualties," McDuffy said.

According to him, he heard several gunshots coming from Schroeder Road at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Things went silent for a couple of seconds. Then, he heard more shots.

"When it started back, I heard this window. I heard it pop," he said. "A bullet came through here."

McDuffy said Schroeder Apartments sent maintenance workers out to repair the door Monday morning, but the plywood board set up across the sliding patio door still leaves a large gap at the bottom.

"At this point, I don't care if they fix stuff, or did whatever. I just need to get out of this complex," he said.

Schroeder Apartments management has not responded ABC13's questions about whether McDuffy will be let out of his lease. It's up at the end of the month, but he said it's time for his family to go.

"I'm trying to get them to relocate me now. Hopefully, this will help expedite it. I guess, I hope, I pray to God it does," he said.

Due to the holiday, Houston police haven't released any information about the shooting. However, it's clear the violence shattered a sense of security.

"More than I think about anything, I think about these two," McDuffy said, pointing to his partner and their daughter. "That's it. I can deal with whatever, but I don't want them to have to deal with whatever. I'm supposed to be the protector."

According to the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, there have been nine homicides in South Union area in the last 12 months. The average over the last four years is about 11. There have been 1,005 assaults reported in the last year as well. That's down from the four-year average of 1,092.

It's not clear how many of those deaths and assaults were a result of gun violence.

