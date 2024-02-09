Armstrong Elementary lockdown lifted after Conroe ISD police investigate a reported parent fight

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police found no threat to Armstrong Elementary after responding to a reported fight nearby that sent the school into lockdown.

The lockdown happened Friday morning after a fight reportedly broke out between two parents near campus, school officials said.

The school went into secure mode, forcing students to have recess indoors.

After the Conroe ISD Police Department found no threat to the school, officials announced they planned to continue with the day as planned, with an officer on site to ease stress and alarm.

Armstrong Elementary said campus visitors were limited due to secure testing taking place in the building.