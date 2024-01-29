Kingwood High School lockdown lifted, 1 person detained after reports of armed student on campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have detained one person after a potential threat was reported at Kingwood High School Monday morning

The school went into lockdown after reports of a student on campus with a possible weapon.

According to Houston police, a person was detained.

Kingwood High School has since lifted the lockdown and classes have resumed.

Officers said a parent called in at 10:15 a.m. after their child alerted them of some sort of threat at the school.

SkyEye captured video of several law enforcement vehicles on the school's campus, and what appeared to be parents driving in to pick up students.

