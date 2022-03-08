2 adults, 2 students injured in crash between Katy ISD school bus and METRO bus in Katy area

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least four people were injured in a school bus crash in the Katy area Tuesday morning.A Katy ISD school bus collided with a METRO Park and Ride bus shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Kingsland Boulevard at Mason Road.According to Katy ISD, one adult from the school bus was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital via Life Flight.Two students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Katy ISD said. Their ages and what school they were on the way to were unknown.In total, there were five children on the school bus at the time of the crash, METRO police said. There were no passengers on the METRO bus, but the operator was taken to the hospital.There was no word on the severity of any of the victims' injuries.It is unknown what exactly led up to the crash.