Alleged Santa Fe HS shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis recommitted to mental health facility for 14 months

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people and injuring 13 others in May 2018 when he was 17 years old.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The alleged Santa Fe School shooter must remain in a mental health facility for an additional 14 months, a Galveston County judge ruled on Friday.

Judge Jeff Jones appointed an outside expert to do an independent mental evaluation on Dimitrios Pagourtzis. That report should be done in 30 days.

The court will then meet again to determine if Pagourtzis is competent to stand trial.

The state is optimistic as the victims' families have been waiting a long time for this.

Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the 2018 shooting rampage that left 10 dead and 13 others hurt.

"We're not opposed to him being evaluated as many times as anyone wants, but he's been evaluated over and over at Vernon State Hospital," the defense said.

The mother of one of the Santa Fe School victims, Chris Stone, says she liked what she heard.

"I'm happy to hear about the evaluation. It's very important. We can't keep living like this," Rosie Yanas Stone said.

In 2018, Rosie's son used his body as a human barricade to keep the shooter, identified by authorities as Pagourtzis, out of the classroom.

