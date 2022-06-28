Mother arrested for driving drunk with her 2 children inside car in N. Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was arrested after she was found to be driving under the influence with her two children in the car, according to Harris County Precinct 4.On Tuesday at about 12:30 a.m., Harris County deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East.The driver, identified as Sanjuana Toledo, did not stop and led deputies on a brief chase.Deputies were able to stop Toledo and learned her 13-and 16-year-old children were also inside the car. Officials said Toledo showed signs of intoxication.Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and deputies confirmed Toledo was intoxicated.Deputies also obtained a blood warrant and are awaiting results.Officials said she resisted arrest and swung at a deputy.Toledo was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with a felony driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, felony evading in a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.