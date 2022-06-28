dwi with child

Mother arrested for driving drunk with her 2 children inside car in N. Harris Co., deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was arrested after she was found to be driving under the influence with her two children in the car, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

On Tuesday at about 12:30 a.m., Harris County deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of driving drunk had 6 children in his car in N. Harris County, deputies say

The driver, identified as Sanjuana Toledo, did not stop and led deputies on a brief chase.

Deputies were able to stop Toledo and learned her 13-and 16-year-old children were also inside the car. Officials said Toledo showed signs of intoxication.

Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and deputies confirmed Toledo was intoxicated.

Deputies also obtained a blood warrant and are awaiting results.

Officials said she resisted arrest and swung at a deputy.

Toledo was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with a felony driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, felony evading in a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

SEE ALSO: Mom charged with murder in E. Beltway suspected DWI crash that killed 4-year-old daughter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyarrestdrunk drivingmother arresteddwidwi with child
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DWI WITH CHILD
Man accused of driving drunk had 6 kids in his car, deputies say
Mom charged with murder of 4-year-old daughter accused of DWI
5-year-old ejected during multi-vehicle crash has died, HPD says
Texas gubernatorial hopeful calls wife's arrest 'insidious'
TOP STORIES
HPD responds to reports of threat at Ben Taub hospital, police say
Harris Co. judge accused of unlawfully arresting former TV journalist
Abortions before 6 weeks allowed to resume in Texas after court order
The Alley Theatre to be renamed after receiving anonymous $25M grant
50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in Texas heat
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
Major crash blocks all lanes of SH 35, south of FM 518 in Pearland
Show More
Advocates believe migrants dead in 18-wheeler were headed to Houston
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
Grandmother of Uvalde school shooter released from hospital
Video shows gunman chase man down sidewalk before deadly shooting
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
More TOP STORIES News