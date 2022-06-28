Mother arrested for driving drunk with her 2 children inside car in N. Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was arrested after she was found to be driving under the influence with her two children in the car, according to Harris County Precinct 4.
On Tuesday at about 12:30 a.m., Harris County deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East.
The driver, identified as Sanjuana Toledo, did not stop and led deputies on a brief chase.
Deputies were able to stop Toledo and learned her 13-and 16-year-old children were also inside the car. Officials said Toledo showed signs of intoxication.
Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and deputies confirmed Toledo was intoxicated.
Deputies also obtained a blood warrant and are awaiting results.
Officials said she resisted arrest and swung at a deputy.
Toledo was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with a felony driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, felony evading in a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.
