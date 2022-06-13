dwi with child

Man accused of driving drunk had 6 children in his car in N. Harris County, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after allegedly driving drunk with multiple children in his car in north Harris County.

Alberto Montemayor, 36, is charged with driving while intoxicated with child passengers. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Montemayor's vehicle just after midnight on Sunday in the 5400 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway westbound.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Deputies said he displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered that Montemayor had six children in the vehicle ages 6, 9, 11 and 13.

Deputies conducted standardized field sobriety tests and determined that Montemayor was intoxicated, Constable Mark Herman's office said.

Officials also executed a blood warrant and are awaiting results.

Child Protective Services were contacted about the case, deputies said.

Montemayor has since posted his $10,000 bond, records show.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyarrestdrunk drivingdwidwi with child
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DWI WITH CHILD
Mom charged with murder of 4-year-old daughter accused of DWI
5-year-old ejected during multi-vehicle crash has died, HPD says
Texas gubernatorial hopeful calls wife's arrest 'insidious'
5 kids involved in crash after woman drinks from vodka bottle
TOP STORIES
At least 30 shots fired during Airbnb grad party, hitting man in head
Saharan haze is back with little hope for rain to wash it away
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Boy killed when person fires multiple shots at E. Harris Co. home
Houston date set for Mary J. Blige's tour with Ella Mai, Queen Naija
Man charged with murder of brother, shooting of nephew in N. Houston
Driver killed and 16-year-old hurt after being hit by chase suspect
Show More
Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID
Kevin Spacey formally charged with 4 counts of sexual assault
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Uvalde school shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole
3 people hurt during shootout outside taqueria in SE Houston, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News