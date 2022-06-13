Man accused of driving drunk had 6 children in his car in N. Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after allegedly driving drunk with multiple children in his car in north Harris County.Alberto Montemayor, 36, is charged with driving while intoxicated with child passengers. His bond was set at $10,000.According to Harris County Precinct 4, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Montemayor's vehicle just after midnight on Sunday in the 5400 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway westbound.Deputies said he displayed multiple signs of intoxication.During the traffic stop, deputies discovered that Montemayor had six children in the vehicle ages 6, 9, 11 and 13.Deputies conducted standardized field sobriety tests and determined that Montemayor was intoxicated, Constable Mark Herman's office said.Officials also executed a blood warrant and are awaiting results.Child Protective Services were contacted about the case, deputies said.Montemayor has since posted his $10,000 bond, records show.