motorcycle accident

Motorcyclist killed in tollway onramp crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclist killed in North Sam Houston Parkway crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist died Friday morning in a crash on a north Houston tollway entrance ramp.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on the North Sam Houston Tollway feeder road between Hardy and Aldine Westfield.

The motorcyclist may have misjudged the entrance ramp to the tollway, hit a curb and was thrown from the bike, according to Houston police.

Poor lighting in the area may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal crashmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclescrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Motorcyclist performing tricks without helmet in crash, deputies say
Motorcyclist dies after falling off I-10 overpass in hit-and-run
Motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected drunk driver
Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash on Hwy 290, HPD says
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News