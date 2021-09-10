Motorcyclist killed in tollway onramp crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist died Friday morning in a crash on a north Houston tollway entrance ramp.It happened just before 1 a.m. on the North Sam Houston Tollway feeder road between Hardy and Aldine Westfield.The motorcyclist may have misjudged the entrance ramp to the tollway, hit a curb and was thrown from the bike, according to Houston police.Poor lighting in the area may have been a factor in the crash, police said.The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.