2 dead after shooting on off-campus party near Sam Houston State University, police say

Although details are limited, police said they are looking for two men who are wanted for questioning in connection to the deadly shooting.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A second victim has died after a shooting at an off-campus party near Sam Houston State University on Saturday, according to police.

The second victim, identified as 18-year-old Cruz Garcia, died early Sunday morning at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston, where he was taken after being shot.

Another victim, James Jones, also 18 years old, died the night of the party.

On Saturday at 12:38 a.m., Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a large house party near 19th Street and Avenue O.

According to authorities, multiple victims were found at the scene once law enforcement arrived, and lifesaving efforts immediately began.

Huntsville Police have arrested two men on charges related to the shooting. Joe Allen Lewis, 22, and Lynn Johnson, 19, both of Livingston, TX, were taken into custody on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $250,000 bond, while Johnson was charged with assault and has his bond set at $50,000.

Officials said they are particularly interested in speaking to those who attended the party for information.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Huntsville Police Department strongly urges anyone with information to contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427.