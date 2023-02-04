1 killed, several injured in shooting at off-campus house party near Sam Houston State, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed, and several others are injured after shots were fired at an off-campus house party near Sam Houston State University, police said.

On Saturday at 12:38 a.m., Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a large house party near 19th Street and Avenue O.

When police arrived, multiple victims were found at the scene, and lifesaving efforts immediately began, according to authorities.

Four victims were reportedly transported to area hospitals for treatment.

One of the victims eventually succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to police.

The other three victims were listed in critical condition.

Police are searching for two men who are wanted for questioning in connection to the deadly shooting. The Huntsville Police Department urges anyone with information to contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427.