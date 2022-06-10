Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run honored at same place where he died in East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends gathered to help make sure their loved one, who was hit and killed by a driver in Houston's Greater East End, is not forgotten.On Friday morning, they returned to the place where Sajid Barajas was killed.FIEL, or Familias Immigrantes Estudiantes en la lucha, joined Barajas' family to honor him.According to Houston police, the 47-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the 300 block of South Cesar Chavez Boulevard near Rusk at about 2:15 a.m. Monday, when the driver of a white Nissan Altima hit Barajas from behind.Barajas was thrown onto the road, near a railroad track. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the driver of the Altima was speeding when they hit Barajas, left the car in a nearby parking lot and ran away.Authorities later discovered the car was stolen. A description of the driver was not immediately disclosed. Investigators took custody of the Nissan to process it for DNA, HPD Sgt. David Rose told ABC13 after the crash.Police are reminding the public that drivers are required by state law to render aid and call 911, regardless of what happened or whether they have first-aid training or not.Anyone with information in the case or on the wanted driver is urged to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072. You can also speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.