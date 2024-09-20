Attorney's home searched again after house guest's disappearance

Missing man Robert Bond was last seen at the home of a Houston attorney and his wife, who were arrested during an unrelated search weeks ago.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators were once again at the home of a Houston attorney after a man who'd been staying with him disappeared.

Houston Police Department officers were at the home on Sage Road in the Uptown area for at least six hours on Thursday.

They could be seen taking photos inside the garage but wouldn't say what they were looking for.

It's Robert Bond's last known location. Investigators say the 40-year-old had been seen leaving the home on June 16 but hasn't been heard from since.

Bond had been staying at the home with attorney Sean Kennedy, his wife Alle Price-Kennedy, and their children at the time.

The homeowner is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance after investigators reportedly found meth and cocaine during the search. Robert Bond has not been seen since June 16.

"He was living in a hotel when we found him," Alle Price-Kennedy told Eyewitness News after a Monday court appearance. "I have a big heart. I convinced my husband to let him stay with us until we could get him a place, but he started using drugs."

Records show Bond was on probation for drug possession at the time of his disappearance, and police say they found meth and cocaine during a Sept. 5 search of the Kennedy home.

"When we found out what he was doing, and he was on drugs, we confronted him (and) called his parole officer. He ran," Price-Kennedy claimed.

Police have not substantiated that theory. Following the Sept. 5 search, they charged Sean Kennedy with drug possession and his wife with credit card fraud.

In addition to drugs, investigators say their search turned up stolen credit cards, Social Security cards, and mail from neighboring properties. Among the items were Bond's driver's license and Social Security card.

"Nothing in my house was found stolen," Price-Kennedy insisted. "My husband works hard for every dollar he makes."

Both Kennedy and Price-Kennedy initially bonded out of jail, but Kennedy's was revoked on Wednesday for violating his bond conditions.

Prosecutors say he continued to contact his wife when he wasn't supposed to.

Neither Kennedy nor Price-Kennedy have been charged in connection with Bond's disappearance.

