Missing man's family yearns for answers after person of interest tied to another disappearance

The family of missing Houston man Destin Henderson believes his case is connected to Karen Miles' disappearance out of Missouri City.

The family of missing Houston man Destin Henderson believes his case is connected to Karen Miles' disappearance out of Missouri City.

The family of missing Houston man Destin Henderson believes his case is connected to Karen Miles' disappearance out of Missouri City.

The family of missing Houston man Destin Henderson believes his case is connected to Karen Miles' disappearance out of Missouri City.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a man missing for almost a year says they have finally realized that he is likely dead.

Destin Henderson, 39, was last seen on October 24, 2023.

Henderson's sister, Le Annessa Scipio, said he had been in Houston only about 10 months when he went missing.

This week, a search warrant related to Karen Miles, a missing woman out of Missouri City, was released.

A man named Devante Clark was identified by the police as a person of interest in her case. The search warrant said that Clark is believed to have a role in the disappearance of two others.

"The (email) stated the agency had two investigations dated October 24, 2023, and October 26, 2023, where a subject with the same name (Clark) and same address was a person of interest in a pair of stolen vehicles cases where the victims were never located," the search warrant reads.

ABC13 confirmed that Henderson's disappearance is one of the two mentioned.

RELATED: Person of interest in case of missing Missouri City woman may be tied to 2 others, warrant reveals

Devante Clark, the person of interest in the case of missing Missouri City woman Karen Miles, has been tied to two other cases, a warrant states.

Henderson's family said Clark and their loved one knew one another and may have been romantically involved.

Both lived near the area of the North Freeway and FM 1960 at the time of Henderson's disappearance.

The family said that the last they heard from Henderson was that he was going to stay with Clark and help him move.

They suspect he had something to do with his disappearance.

When Henderson went missing, the family said his car also disappeared but was later found in the area where the two were living.

"This has been the worst year of my life not knowing if my brother is dead or alive," Scipio said. "As of yesterday was my first time saying that my brother is deceased and that my brother lost his life over his car."

Clark has not been charged in any of the missing persons cases.

He is currently in the Brazoria County Jail after being found driving Miles' car with stolen plates on it days after she went missing.

In that case, his bond is set at $32,500. Even if he's released, he has open warrants out of Harris County that will transfer.

ABC13 has not identified the third missing person to whom the search warrant alleges Clark is tied.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.

RELATED: Person of interest not truthful about how he wound up with missing Missouri City woman's car, police say