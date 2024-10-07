Dashand Stokelin, 26, reported missing by his family on Nov. 23, 2016

Vehicle driven by man missing for 8 years found in New Jersey channel; no human remains found

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Atlantic City police are investigating after a vehicle that was last seen being driven by a man who has been missing for nearly eight years was found.

Dashand Stokelin, 26, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 23, 2016.

The Atlantic City man was last seen driving a 2016 blue Subaru Legacy with the New Jersey license plate 479-GVK.

At the time, police told ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI that Stokelin was known to frequent Camden, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Police say a boater was navigating through the Clam Thorofare in New Jersey last week, when he noticed what appeared to be a vehicle on the floor of the waterway through his sonar.

The boater called law enforcement, and the Brigantine, New Jersey Fire Department Dive Team was able to locate the vehicle and determine that it had been there for an extended period of time.

Then, on Wednesday, New Jersey State Police removed the vehicle from the water.

The recovered vehicle has since been identified as the car Stokelin was last seen in.

Police said they have searched the vehicle, and no human remains have been found.

Anyone with information about this incident or the disappearance of Stokelin is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411.