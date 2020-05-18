stabbing

80-year-old stabbed to death by man who was out on bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of stabbing an 80-year-old woman to death on Saturday was out on bond at the time of the murder.

Bond for Randy Lewis, 38, was waived back on April 30 for a charge of assaulting a public servant from two years ago. A charging document stated he struck someone who was transferring him to the county jail.

Court records indicate he was found temporarily incompetent after a mental exam in October 2019 and was committed to a mental facility. In March, his stay was extended by a judge for 60 days after a request from the head of the facility. He was subsequently released to Royal Personal Care Home on May 1.

Lewis has been arrested dozens of times in his life. He was charged several times with assault, theft, trespassing, possession of marijuana and burglary of a vehicle.

The woman he is accused of killing is 80-year-old Rosalie Cook. Police say she was stabbed in the chest outside of her car after shopping inside the Walgreens near the corner of Gessner and S. Braeswood Boulevard.

Her family said she was the perfect grandma.

READ MORE: Elderly woman stabbed to death in Walgreens parking lot after just leaving store

