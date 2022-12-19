Houston police looking for man accused of sexually assaulting child for 4 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators need help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a child for four years in north Houston.

Ronald Thomas, 55, is charged with sexual assault of a child, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers first received a report of the assault on Dec. 20, 2020, in the 900 block of S. Victory Drive.

During the investigation, officers learned that Thomas had assaulted the victim from Feb. 6, 2017, to Feb. 6, 2021.

Authorities describe Thomas as a Black man, 5 feet 10 inches, 173 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.