Deputies seek more victims after man accused of paying for sexual acts with a child in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of paying a child in exchange for sexual acts in The Woodlands has been arrested, but deputies believe there may be more victims.

David Roberto Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Thursday. He's charged with sexual assault of a child.

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said Gonzalez met with a juvenile victim at a neighborhood park in The Woodlands to exchange sexual acts for money on multiple occasions.

During the investigation, detectives posed as the victim online and the suspect reportedly made arrangements with the undercover detectives to meet at a location. Pct. 3 said the suspect also attempted to solicit sexual acts with the undercover detectives, as well as additional juveniles.

When deputies searched Gonzalez's home, he was found to be in possession of child pornography on his electronic devices, investigators said.

His bond for the sexual assault charge has been set at $150,000, but Pct. 3 said additional charges for possession of child pornography are pending.

Investigators believe the suspect has met with additional juvenile victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pct. 3 Criminal Investigation Division at 281-364-4211.