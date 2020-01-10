houston livestock show and rodeo

3 foods that will be debuting at this year's rodeo

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year for rodeo lovers!

RodeoHouston announced its star-studded concert lineup Thursday night, which includes Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan and more.

Gwen Stefani and Willie Nelson are just two of the top stars performing at this year's rodeo.



And for those with a big appetite for carnival food, rodeo officials were sure to unveil this year's new mouth-watering treats.

Here are three foods that will be debuting at this year's rodeo:

Cheetos Cheese Pickles



Described simply as a "beautiful, ice cold, thick dill pickle, topped with hot, melted cheddar cheese and topped again with crunchy, Flaming Hot Cheetos." Yes. This concoction created by Biggy's and the Midway Gourmet is only for the bold!

Black Gold Truffles



The rodeo had to make something sweet for those who are fans of chocolate! The Black Gold Truffles were created by Glen Kusak and his team at Texas Pride Grill.

Mac & Cheese Eggrolls



For those who want a fun spin on macaroni and cheese, this fried treat is for you!

"It's a childhood classic: mac and cheese. I threw some bacon in there and then I fried it," said Mark Zable with The Finer Diner.

