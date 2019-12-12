Sports

Kealia Ohai brushing up on horse riding before Rodeo Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai is set to lead the kickoff parade of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2020.

RELATED: Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai named RodeoHouston parade grand marshal

The soccer star forward and team captain will be the grand marshal for the annual Downtown Rodeo Parade, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m.

ABC13 was the only television station to capture Ohai at D-Talk Ranch as she received horse riding lessons from the owner, Donnie Gertson.

Ohai has not been on a horse in almost 15 years, so she used the opportunity to re-acclimate herself on a horse. It doesn't look like she'll have much trouble getting back in the saddle.

Ohai will become the first women's soccer player to hold the honor of grand marshall.

Ohai takes over the gig from Houston Texans quarterback and her fianceé J.J. Watt's teammate, Deshaun Watson.

