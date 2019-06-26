A look back: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's no secret that RodeoHouston attracts massive crowds each year. Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.
1. Los Tigres Del Norte
The Tejano superstars top the list with their 75,586 paid attendance record on March 10, 2019.
2. Cardi B
The Grammy award winner takes the second spot from her March 1, 2019 performance with 75,580 attendance.
3. Garth Brooks
On March 18, 2018, country star Garth Brooks rolled through RodeoHouston twice, setting a new rodeo concert attendance record at his second performance with 75,577.
4. Calibre 50
Go Tejano Day set another all-time paid attendance record on March 11, 2018, this time with the group Calibre 50.
5. Banda El Recodo Siggno
On March 19, 2017, also Go Tejano Day, 75,557 rodeo-goers showed up for the musical stylings of Julion Alvarez and Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon.
HONORABLE MENTION: The next three spots are also held by Go Tejano Day: Banda Los Recoditos Los Huracanes Del Norte, La Arrolladora Banda El Limon La Maquinaria Nortena, Julion Alvarez Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon.
